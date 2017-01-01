Manish Pandey, who hasn't played for the national side in the 50-over format since the series against New Zealand last year, earned a recall to India's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy announced on Monday (May 8) - a day after the BCCI gave the all-clear to participate in the tournament.

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit, Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj, Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Manish Pandey named in India's Champions Trophy squad - Cricbuzz