Tata Sky Kids Cinema: Ad-Free Kids Only Movies All Year Round
Tata Sky today announced the launch of Tata Sky Kids Cinema, an ad-free service dedicated exclusively to showcasing childrens movies from around the world.
Launched this May, Tata Sky Kids Cinema comes with a curated library of content by Children's Film Specialist - Monica Wahi, featuring a range of Indian and International movies in multiple languages.
Tata Sky Kids Cinema is free of cost for all Tata Sky subscribers featuring a mix of animated and live-action features and short-films, most of which have never released in India.
The service will be available 24x7 and can be watched across multiple platforms such as SD, HD+, Tata Sky On-Demand and the Tata Sky Mobile App. Every month new films will be added to the bouquet.
http://www.news18.com/news/tech/tata...d-1393867.html
