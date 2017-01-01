Tata Sky today announced the launch of Tata Sky Kids Cinema, an ad-free service dedicated exclusively to showcasing childrens movies from around the world.

Launched this May, Tata Sky Kids Cinema comes with a curated library of content by Children's Film Specialist - Monica Wahi, featuring a range of Indian and International movies in multiple languages.

Tata Sky Kids Cinema is free of cost for all Tata Sky subscribers featuring a mix of animated and live-action features and short-films, most of which have never released in India.

The service will be available 24x7 and can be watched across multiple platforms such as SD, HD+, Tata Sky On-Demand and the Tata Sky Mobile App. Every month new films will be added to the bouquet.

