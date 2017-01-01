Results 1 to 1 of 1
Videocon d2h to telecast Republic TV
MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, one of the fastest growing DTH service provider in India, has now added Arnab Goswamis news channel, Republic TV, to its bouquet.
Republic TV is a free to air news channel and will feature Arnab Goswami as its lead & star anchor. Videocon d2h is always at the forefront of adding new channels and will play a key role in presenting the channel a wide spread reach across the country.
Videocon d2h executive chairman Saurabh Dhoot said, We are delighted to have Republic TV on our platform from the day the channel goes on air. This reaffirms Videocon d2hs commitment to bringing the best of TV channels for our viewers.
Commenting on this collaboration, Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami said, "We are extremely proud to partner with Videocon d2h. With their modern technology and services, we are looking forward to bringing our content to the viewers in every corner of India."
Videocon d2h CEO Anil Khera said, With Republic TV on our platform, we will be further enhancing our bouquet of English News channels. We are confident that the rich news content that Republic TV brings will engage our viewers in this rapidly evolving genre. The association between Videocon and Republic TV will be available on broadcast as well as digital platforms to ensure nationwide penetration.
Videocon d2h has prided itself in presenting its subscribers with a robust line-up of 650+ channels and services, including a host of regional channels. It offers a wide range of active services like Smart English, Smart Games & Smart Cooking. The other active services include d2h Hollywood HD, d2h music, d2h spice, d2h cinema in both Standard Definition and HD, etc.
