Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:30 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,129
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 762
- Rep Power
- 90
Opera Max 3.0 brings better data management with Facebook support
Opera Max which comes bundled with a lot of smartphones these days has now been updated to version 3.0. If you are not aware, Opera Max is an android data management and data saving app which lets you optimise your data usage on your handset.
Acting as a smart assistant for the apps on your device, it now pops up a familiar feed of cards that are contextual to your usage. The simplified design can show app by app mobile and Wi-Fi data usage and also provide personalised advice on how to best reduce wasted data. Apart from this, the new version 3.0 will also report on external security threats while providing data encryption when users are accessing the public Wi-Fi.
The new Opera Max 3.0 now also supports Facebook savings which can be easily accessed through Savings for Facebook shortcut inside the app. Opera Max does it by opening the web app and also lets you take benefits of a VPN connection. Besides, users can get their friends updates, browse news and chat through instant messaging while saving up to 50% of their data plan.
The company claims that users can save up to 50 percent data on their social media usage. As of now, the app holds nearly 78 million active monthly users and the average data savings, as per the company, is 60 percent on Instagram, 50 percent on Pinterest and 40 percent on other messengers like BBM, Line and Zalo.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)