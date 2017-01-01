Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:23 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,129
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 762
- Rep Power
- 90
&TV to air Chupke Chupke from 8 May
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC &TV is set to air a new romantic series Chupke Chupke from 8 May. The show will replace Queens Hai Hum and air every MondayFriday at 6.30 pm.
The show will see two young career-oriented individuals trying to run away from the institution of marriage. But eventually they end up in one on their own terms and conditions making it a marriage of convenience! Will they find love while being engaged in a fake relationship?
The show is produced by Indian Magic Eye.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)