MUMBAI: Hindi GEC &TV is set to air a new romantic series Chupke Chupke from 8 May. The show will replace Queens Hai Hum and air every MondayFriday at 6.30 pm.


The show will see two young career-oriented individuals trying to run away from the institution of marriage. But eventually they end up in one on their own terms and conditions making it a marriage of convenience! Will they find love while being engaged in a fake relationship?


The show is produced by Indian Magic Eye.


