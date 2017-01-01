MUMBAI: To mark its sixth launch anniversary, Hindi music and entertainment channel Sony Mix has unveiled its renewed brand look and a variety of programmes for its viewers.


The channel will bring back its popular shows The Jam Room, MIX Solos and Raina Beeti Jaye  Jashn in the coming weeks. The refreshed look will also offer viewers an enhanced visual experience of music in full screen for the day part.


The fresh look includes a modernised and simplified design that reflects the channels vision of being the music-centred destination on Indian television. The fresh play-out strategy aims to reinforce the channels promise of offering more variety for everybody in a household and more music than any other music channel.


Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) Hindi music, Hindi movies cluster senior EVP & business head Neeraj Vyas said, Over the last six years, Sony Mix has been one of the leaders in Indias music and entertainment industry. Through its pioneering informative and mood-based programming, the music channel has set itself up as a destination dedicated to music in India. Our refreshed look retains the brand colours that represent Sapt Sur, with a contemporary touch to stay attuned to the present times. The fresh packaging aims to bring in more fluidity and minimalism to enhance our viewers visual experience.


Over its six-year journey, Sony Mix has maintained a focus on content by producing a wide variety of packaged show offerings. The channel boasts the largest library of Hindi music with content from the top eight music labels.


