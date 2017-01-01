Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony Mix unveils fresh look, to bring back some old shows
MUMBAI: To mark its sixth launch anniversary, Hindi music and entertainment channel Sony Mix has unveiled its renewed brand look and a variety of programmes for its viewers.
The channel will bring back its popular shows The Jam Room, MIX Solos and Raina Beeti Jaye Jashn in the coming weeks. The refreshed look will also offer viewers an enhanced visual experience of music in full screen for the day part.
The fresh look includes a modernised and simplified design that reflects the channels vision of being the music-centred destination on Indian television. The fresh play-out strategy aims to reinforce the channels promise of offering more variety for everybody in a household and more music than any other music channel.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) Hindi music, Hindi movies cluster senior EVP & business head Neeraj Vyas said, Over the last six years, Sony Mix has been one of the leaders in Indias music and entertainment industry. Through its pioneering informative and mood-based programming, the music channel has set itself up as a destination dedicated to music in India. Our refreshed look retains the brand colours that represent Sapt Sur, with a contemporary touch to stay attuned to the present times. The fresh packaging aims to bring in more fluidity and minimalism to enhance our viewers visual experience.
Over its six-year journey, Sony Mix has maintained a focus on content by producing a wide variety of packaged show offerings. The channel boasts the largest library of Hindi music with content from the top eight music labels.
