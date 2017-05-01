Results 1 to 1 of 1
MIB granted nine more MSO licences in April
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) granted nine more multi-system operator (MSO) licences in April.
Two Odisha-based MSOs got licences while the remaining registrations were granted to MSOs from West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar.
As on 30 April, the total registered MSOs stood at 1,384, with Arasu Cable being the only MSO with a provisional registration.
The MIB had granted 193 MSO licences on 10 March and 20 April. Tamil Nadu government-owned Arasu Cable TV Corporation received provisional registration with the condition that they would digitise their network within three months.
Besides, Arasus registration is subject to the MIB taking a final call on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indias (TRAI) recommendations on the entry of government entities in TV broadcasting.
