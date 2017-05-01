MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) granted nine more multi-system operator (MSO) licences in April.


Two Odisha-based MSOs got licences while the remaining registrations were granted to MSOs from West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar.


As on 30 April, the total registered MSOs stood at 1,384, with Arasu Cable being the only MSO with a provisional registration.


The MIB had granted 193 MSO licences on 10 March and 20 April. Tamil Nadu government-owned Arasu Cable TV Corporation received provisional registration with the condition that they would digitise their network within three months.


Besides, Arasus registration is subject to the MIB taking a final call on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indias (TRAI) recommendations on the entry of government entities in TV broadcasting.




