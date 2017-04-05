Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
05-04-2017, 06:52 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,129
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 762
- Rep Power
- 90
Visiware partners Dish TV to launch Cartoon Network games service
MUMBAI: Visiware International, the leader in games for interactive television, has partnered direct-to-home (DTH) operator Dish TV to launch Cartoon Network games.
Visiware has partnership with Turner India to offer Cartoon Network games in India. Earlier, Visiware had partnered Videocon d2h and DEN Networks to launch premium gaming service Playin TV in India.
Cartoon Network TV games, accessible on channel no. 967 within PlayZone Active on the Dish TV platform, offers eight games branded under the popular major cartoon characters amongst kids who lead the Cartoon Network portfolio Ben10, Powerpuff Girls and Roll No. 21. A variety of games will be available under each of these characters to enhance the players experience and get them to engage closer with their favourite toons.
Said Dish TV CEO Arun Kapoor, We are glad to strengthen our partnership with Visiware International to launch a whole new set of Cartoon Network games on our platform. We are delighted with this launch, since this service will offer games with Indias favourite characters such as Ben10, Powerpuff Girls, Roll No. 21 and more to mass audiences residing in smaller towns also. This strengthens our portfolio by penetrating not only the larger cities, but also the Tier II and III cities and small towns.
Visiware International COO Frederic Fellague added, We are delighted to partner with Cartoon Network India and Dish TV for this product. We are strong believers in partnerships with TV channels and pay TV providers to create new kind of interactivity on set-top boxes. Our track record in that area is significant internationally and we hope to develop these in the near future.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)