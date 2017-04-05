NEW DELHI: Indian telecom operator Idea Cellular has rolled out its 4G services in Guwahati. Ideas 4G services are now available in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding.


The telco will be expanding its 4G network to cover 13 towns in Assam by June17.


So far the company has expanded its 4G footprint in North East Circle to cover 55 towns including all the 6 state capitals  Shillong, Imphal, Kohima, Agartala, Aizwal and Itanagar.


Idea has consistently invested in expansion of the network to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, which now covers over 50% of Indias population, said Rajat Mukarji, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Idea Cellular.


We have now expanded 40% of our total sites in the region to offer 4G network covering a population of 2.6 million in the North-East region, said Pradip Chanda  Circle Head, Assam & NESA, Idea Cellular.


The company has over 13.3 lakh customers in Assam circle currently.


