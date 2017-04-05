Results 1 to 1 of 1
05-04-2017, 06:48 PM
Idea rolls out 4G services in Guwahati, 4G now available in 9 towns of Assam
NEW DELHI: Indian telecom operator Idea Cellular has rolled out its 4G services in Guwahati. Ideas 4G services are now available in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding.
The telco will be expanding its 4G network to cover 13 towns in Assam by June17.
So far the company has expanded its 4G footprint in North East Circle to cover 55 towns including all the 6 state capitals Shillong, Imphal, Kohima, Agartala, Aizwal and Itanagar.
Idea has consistently invested in expansion of the network to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, which now covers over 50% of Indias population, said Rajat Mukarji, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Idea Cellular.
We have now expanded 40% of our total sites in the region to offer 4G network covering a population of 2.6 million in the North-East region, said Pradip Chanda Circle Head, Assam & NESA, Idea Cellular.
The company has over 13.3 lakh customers in Assam circle currently.
