The Netflix app will be integrated into the set-top boxes of Airtel DTH so that viewers can tune into Netflix on their televisions without having to use dongles or Smart TVs. You will still need to be a Netflix subscriber, of course, and the Airtel set-top box will need to have an Ethernet/ Wi-Fi-based Internet connection.

"Airtel has been a pioneer in bringing the best of global content and products to its customers [and] we are delighted to partner with Netflix," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel.


Netflix Partners With Airtel, Videocon, and Vodafone in India | NDTV Gadgets360.com