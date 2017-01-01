Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 02:34 PM #1
- Join Date
- Oct 2013
- Age
- 31
- Posts
- 2,385
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 299
- Rep Power
- 44
Netflix to be available on Airtel Digital Set-top boxes in India
The Netflix app will be integrated into the set-top boxes of Airtel DTH so that viewers can tune into Netflix on their televisions without having to use dongles or Smart TVs. You will still need to be a Netflix subscriber, of course, and the Airtel set-top box will need to have an Ethernet/ Wi-Fi-based Internet connection.
"Airtel has been a pioneer in bringing the best of global content and products to its customers [and] we are delighted to partner with Netflix," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel.
Netflix Partners With Airtel, Videocon, and Vodafone in India | NDTV Gadgets360.com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 9 guests)