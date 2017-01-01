Results 1 to 1 of 1
Videocon d2hs new STB to connect OTT players; deal inked with Netflix
Netflix has signed a deal with Videocon d2h to be available to the direct-to-home (DTH) operators subscribers through its soon-to-be launched integrated set-top boxes (STBs).
Videocon d2h has partnered with Cisco for these next generation connected STBs, a source said. The connected box is in testing phase and is expected to launch in the market within two months.
Videocon d2h has been working on this STB for the past one and half years. The box will have OTT and utility applications which a user can access with broadband or Wi-Fi connection on their TV sets.
Other OTT platforms like Hotstar and Sony Liv will also be available, the source said.
The box will be priced at Rs 2,490 for existing customers. New customers will have to pay Rs 3,490 for the box, the source added.
The new box will enable Videocon d2h to increase ARPU (average revenue per user) while providing OTT players an additional platform to make available their content to subscribers.
Netflix is also exploring options on how it can offer its OTT service through the STBs of cable TV networks. The problem is that the multi-system operators (MSOs) have deployed basic STBs in the market.
http://www.televisionpost.com/dth/videocon-d2hs-new-stb-to-connect-ott-players-deal-inked-with-netflix/
