Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:07 AM #1
- Join Date
- Oct 2013
- Age
- 31
- Posts
- 2,384
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 299
- Rep Power
- 44
Star Gold Select HD to launch on Tata Sky on 6 March
Star Indias premium HD Hindi movie channel Star Gold Select HD is launching on direct-to-home (DTH) platform Tata Sky on 6 March.
The channel will be available for Rs 30 on channel #340.
As reported earlier, Star Gold Select HD is targeted at the upper end of the pay TV segment and will play a select library of films.
The broadcaster will not charge any subscription fee from distribution platform operators (DPOs) for the channel until 31 July 2017.
With Star Gold Select HD, Star will have a play in FTA, mass pay and premium segments. Star Indias Hindi movie cluster comprises Star Gold, Star Gold HD, Movies OK and Star Utsav Movies. Its Hindi film library is in excess of 1,200 titles.
A large chunk of Stars library comes from its deals with leading Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. It also gets titles from its sister concern Fox Star Studios.
Star, which operates 26 HD channels in different genres, sees HD channels as a big driver of pay revenues.
While giving a presentation at the 2nd Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in 2015, Star India CEO Uday Shankar had projected Stars HD subscriber base to reach 2540 million in the next 35 years from the 3 million it had at that time.
Stars first premium HD channel under the Select brand was Star Movies Select HD, which targets upscale audiences with a proposition of 365 movies for 365 days. Star Movies Select HD was launched in July 2015.
More than a year later, it launched Star Sports Select HD1 and HD2 by moving all its premium international content like EPL, Bundesliga, Grand Slam Tennis and F1 to the two channels.
Star Movies Select HD is priced at Rs 25 while Star Sports Select HD1 and HD2 are priced Rs 35 each. Incidentally, the broadcaster is not charging any subscription fee from DPOs for Star Sports Select HD1 and HD2 until 31 July.
http://www.televisionpost.com/television/star-gold-select-hd-to-launch-on-tata-sky-on-6-march/
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 30 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 30 guests)