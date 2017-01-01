MUMBAI: Celebrating womens week from 4 to 10 March, Tata Sky will offer some of its content-rich services at a subscription fee of just Re 1 per service for the first month.


These services include Tata Sky Cooking, Tata Sky Fitness, Tata Sky Music, Dance Studio and Miniplex.


These unique services will cater to women with tailored programming benefiting or entertaining them in their daily lives.


Miniplex will offer movies such as Queen, Befikre, Chalk & Duster, Black, Gippi, Angry Indian Goddess and Life in a Metro.


Dance Studio will include choreography sessions of contemporary and Bollywood dance styles from popular peppy tracks such as Tamma Tamma by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Afghan Jalebi by Meher Malik and Paani Da by Mohena Kumari Singh.


Tata Sky Fitness will feature content on Zumba, Pilates and anti-ageing from renowned fitness trainers such as Shwetambari Shetty, Yasmin Karachiwala, Nawaz Modi Singhania and many more.


Tata Sky Cooking will showcase multiple cuisines and delicacies from celebrity chefs such as Tarla Dalal, Jiggs Kalra, Harpal Singh Sokhi and Nilesh Limaye.


Source: