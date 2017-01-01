Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tata Sky to celebrate womens week with special offers
MUMBAI: Celebrating womens week from 4 to 10 March, Tata Sky will offer some of its content-rich services at a subscription fee of just Re 1 per service for the first month.
These services include Tata Sky Cooking, Tata Sky Fitness, Tata Sky Music, Dance Studio and Miniplex.
These unique services will cater to women with tailored programming benefiting or entertaining them in their daily lives.
Miniplex will offer movies such as Queen, Befikre, Chalk & Duster, Black, Gippi, Angry Indian Goddess and Life in a Metro.
Dance Studio will include choreography sessions of contemporary and Bollywood dance styles from popular peppy tracks such as Tamma Tamma by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Afghan Jalebi by Meher Malik and Paani Da by Mohena Kumari Singh.
Tata Sky Fitness will feature content on Zumba, Pilates and anti-ageing from renowned fitness trainers such as Shwetambari Shetty, Yasmin Karachiwala, Nawaz Modi Singhania and many more.
Tata Sky Cooking will showcase multiple cuisines and delicacies from celebrity chefs such as Tarla Dalal, Jiggs Kalra, Harpal Singh Sokhi and Nilesh Limaye.
