Govt names sporting events private broadcasters need to share with DD
MUMBAI: Broadcasters having telecast rights of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Summer and Special Olympics, Paralympics and certain tennis, hockey and football events will have to share the feed with public broadcaster Doordarshan.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has declared these as sporting events of national importance.
In a gazette notification, the government said that the broadcasting rights holders of these events will have to share the feed with Prasar Bharati under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, 2007.
The Act requires private broadcasters to share live broadcasting signals of sporting events of national importance with Prasar Bharati simultaneously, to enable it to re-transmit the same on its terrestrial networks and direct-to-home (DTH) network.
In tennis, the ministry has also identified all matches of Davis Cup, Grand Slam tournaments (Mens and Womens Singles finals, all matches featuring Indian players in quarter-finals onwards and all matches featuring Indian players in mens, Womens Doubles or Mixed Doubles from quarter-finals onwards) as nationally important events.
For hockey, the sports-feed of World Cup (all matches featuring India, semi-finals and finals), Champions Trophy (all matches featuring India and finals) and Indira Gandhi Gold Cup (women semi-finals and finals) will have to be shared by official rights holders with Prasar Bharati.
In football, the ministry has named the World Cup (opening match, semi-finals and finals), Asia Cup (all matches in which Indian team plays, semi-finals and finals) and Santosh Trophy (semi-finals and finals) as important events.
For cricket, the MIB had earlier listed out events that would fall under the national importance category.
Source:
