Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 03:09 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 4,750
- Thanks (Given)
- 310
- Thanks (Received)
- 740
- Rep Power
- 85
Videocon d2h not to carry Epic and Mahuaa from 23 March
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Videocon d2h has issued a public notice stating that Hindi GEC Epic and Bhojpuir GEC Mahuaa will not be available on its platform from 23 March.
This could be for non-renewal of contract due to commercial reasons.
The DTH company, however, did not provide any reasons for removing the two channels in its public notice. Tags: Epic, Mahuaa, Videocon d2h
Source:
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 33 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 33 guests)