MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Videocon d2h has issued a public notice stating that Hindi GEC Epic and Bhojpuir GEC Mahuaa will not be available on its platform from 23 March.


This could be for non-renewal of contract due to commercial reasons.


The DTH company, however, did not provide any reasons for removing the two channels in its public notice.


