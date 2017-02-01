Results 1 to 1 of 1
104 pay non-news channels aired ads beyond 12 minutes per hour in JunSep: TRAI
MUMBAI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has found 104 pay non-news channels to be airing more than 12 minutes of ads on an average per hour during 7 pm10 pm during the period 27 June25 September 2016.
Along with 23 pay news channels, there are 127 television channels that are showing ads in excess of the 12-minute ad cap rule that is being currently contested by broadcasters in the court.
As per the previous TRAI report, 112 pay non-news channels had not limited consumption of commercial airtime to 12 minutes per clock hour between 7 pm-10 pm, during the quarter 28 March26 June.
Among those found not falling within the 12-minute ad consumption limit in a clock hour are GEC, movie, music and infotainment channels in English, Hindi and other regional languages. These 104 non-news channels aired 14.15 minutes of ads on average.
Hindi GECs
Almost all the top Hindi GECs are airing more than 12 minutes of ads in a clock hour during peak hours (7 pm-10 pm). SAB TV tops the list with an average of 15.98 minutes of ads in an hour.
Of the 11 channels in the genre, three are high-definition (HD) channels. The average ad duration for the GECs is 14.72 minutes.
Among the mainline GECs, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) had the maximum duration of ads, followed by Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV in that order.
Among the next rung of GECs, SAB TV topped the list, followed by Life OK, Sony Pal and &TV.
In HD, Star Plus led the race, followed by Life OK and Colors.
Hindi movie channels
The TRAI data found 12 channels to be carrying over 12 minutes of ads in an hour. These channels had an average ad duration of 15.16 minutes.
B4U Movies had the maximum duration at 25.79 minutes. Among the top-rung channels, Sony Max had the highest duration of ads followed by Zee Cinema and Star Gold.
Among the next rung of channels, Movies OK had the most ads followed by Sony Max 2, Zee Classic, &Pictures and Zee Action. Disney Indias UTV Movies and UTV Action had 13.5 minutes of average duration of ads.
In HD, &Pictures HD was the only channel in the list.
Sun TV Network channels
Twenty-two channels from the Sun TV Network had aired more than 12 minutes of ads. They aired an average of 15.25 minutes of ads. Sun TV, the flagship channel, topped with 17.64 minutes of ads.
The ad duration was different for different channels. The ad duration ranged from 12.36 minutes to 17.64 minutes.
Regional channels
Excluding Sun TV Network channels, there were 30 regional channels across genres that had over 12 minutes of ads. The ad duration ranged from 12.07 minutes for Colors Oriya to 15.78 minutes for Star Pravah, which is the upper range. A vast number of channels were in the 1214-minute range.
Infotainment and lifestyle channels
The infotainment and lifestyle genres had 10 channels airing an average of 13.16 minutes of ads per clock hour.
Incidentally, genre leader Discovery Channel had 13.87 minutes in a clock hour while History TV18 had only 12.25 minutes of ads.
English GECs and movie channels
The nine entertainment and movie channels in English had aired an average of 13.4 minutes of ads per clock hour.
Sony Pix had the most ads at 14.93 minutes per clock hour while Zee Studio had the lowest at 12.44 minutes.
Kids channels
The TRAI list has only five kids channels that aired more than 12 minutes of ads. The average for these five channels was 12.99 minutes.
Discovery Kids topped the list with 13.23 minutes of average ad duration in an hour during 7 pm-10 pm. Pogo and Cartoon Network did not figure in the list.
Youth and music channels
The five youth and music channels had 13.33 minutes of ads. Sony Mix led the table with 14.86 minutes of ads in an hour, according to data from TRAI.
It must be noted that the news, music and regional channels have secured an interim order from the Delhi High Court to continue airing more than 12 minutes of ads.
The TV channels, however, have to submit weekly reports stating their ad duration schedule to TRAI as per the prescribed format.
