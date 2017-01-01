Results 1 to 1 of 1
DishTV partners with ICICI for digital payments
DishTV has tied up with ICICI Bank by consolidated assets, to make payments and recharges easier. The association enables subscribers of the DTH platform to recharge their connections on any Unified Payment Interface (UPI) enabled app and through *99#, a National Unified USSD Platform (NUUP) in a hassle free and cashless manner.
Dish TV India CEO Arun Kapoor said, This is another customer oriented initiative in the DTH industry to recharge through UPI transactions. This alliance with ICICI Bank through UPI will drive higher customer adoption and allow them to be a part of the digital economy. This will also aid our vastly spread customers with or without internet access to recharge conveniently. The nation is becoming cashless, so are our DishTV subscribers.
With an aim to increase digital transactions, DishTV will be rolling out special offers for its customers. DishTV subscribers can benefit from 50 per cent cashback (up to Rs.100) on their first UPI merchant transaction from ICICI Banks iMobile or Pockets app.
ICICI Bank senior general manager and head digital channels Abonty Banerjee added, ICICI Bank has played a key role in conceptualizing the UPI initiative along with NPCI to bring in interoperability among banks for ease in payments. We are happy to be associated with Dish TV to launch a unique solution that enables customers to renew their subscriptions simply from ICICI Banks iMobile, Pockets and other UPI enabled apps like BHIM among others. I am confident that Dish TV consumers will widely use the solution.
A DishTV subscriber can make a payment to UPI ID which is specific for each subscriber in the format. Payments can also be made without using internet through NUUP. Customers have to just dial *99# from their mobile number registered with their respective bank accounts, select the option send money and enter the UPI ID as the payment address for making the payment.
DishTV partners with ICICI for digital payments | Indian Television Dot Com
