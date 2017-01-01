Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
  Today, 10:42 AM
    rahul1117_kumar
    29 Channels will be removed from Tata Sky after 3 weeks

    29 Channels will be removed from Tata Sky after 3 weeks

    Channels Name - India News, India News Haryana, India News MP CG, India News UP UK, India News Rajasthan, News X, News X HD, News World India, News World Odisha, 9XO, Adhytam TV, Vendhar TV, Puthiya Thalaimurai, Soham, Dangal, Enterr10, Fakt Marathi, Jai Maharashtra, Protidin Time, Prameya News 7, HM TV, National Voice UP UK, IBC 24, Maharashtra 1, News BTV, Satsang, Jonack, Jeevan TV, Darshana TV.

    Source -

    Last edited by rahul1117_kumar; Today at 10:56 AM.
