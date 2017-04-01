Results 1 to 1 of 1
Today, 12:42 AM
BCCI puts out tender for 5-year team sponsorship rights
The BCCI has invited bids for team sponsorship of the national cricket team. The rights run from 1 April 2017 until 31 March 2022.
Star India is the current holder and their deal ends once the Australia tour is over. It has been paying Rs 1.92 crore per match. The previous sponsor, Sahara India, paid the BCCI Rs 3.34 crore per match.
The tender document is available at the Cricket Centre from 13 February until 1 March for Rs 300,000. The terms and conditions regarding bid evaluation including eligibility criteria and performance obligations regarding team sponsorships are contained in the tender document.
Clarification regarding the tender document can be sought at any time until 24 February and not thereafter unless specified by the BCCI.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said that bids have to be submitted by 7 March. The BCCI reserves the right to amend or cancel the bid process at any time and to reject any and all bids without giving any reason.
Moreover, merely buying the tender document does not entitle the party to bid, but to participate in the tender process the purchaser must buy the tender document in the name of the company or group desiring to bid.
The BCCI has several partners some of whom might be interested in this opportunity. For instance, Vivo sponsors the IPL, while Jio is another possibility.
http://www.televisionpost.com/televi...orship-rights/
