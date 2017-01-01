Results 1 to 1 of 1
Dish TV expands sports channel offering with addition of DSports
Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Dish TV has added the newly launched sports channel DSports from the house of Discovery Communications. With this addition, Dish TV now offers a total of 13 sports channels in standard definition.
Dpsorts offers a sports catalogue that covers 4,000+ hours of live content every year. The channel is available on Dish TV platform on LCN 654. As a promotional offer, the channel is free to preview for Dish TV subscribers for a limited period.
The channel broadcasts football from Brazilian League, Chinese Super League, Portuguese League, and Major League Soccer (USA); golf from British Open, US Open, PGA Championship and LPGA, NASCAR motor racing and six Nations Rugby, along with UK and Irish horse racing events.
Dish TV India CEO Arun Kapoor said, Being a pioneer and the market leader, Dish TV has always stood up to the promise of providing uninterrupted and unlimited entertainment to the subscribers. By adding DSports, we intend to align Indias sports culture with international sporting events, and offer global exposure to our subscribers. We are delighted with this addition and will continue to enrich our portfolio for the viewers.
http://www.televisionpost.com/dth/di...on-of-dsports/
