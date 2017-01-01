Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:56 AM #1
- Join Date
- Oct 2013
- Age
- 31
- Posts
- 2,355
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 290
- Rep Power
- 44
IPL digital & TV rights tender process opens, new contract may be between Rs 18 & 30k cr
The BCCI has opened the tender process for the digital and television rights of the Indian Premier League. The previous 10-year deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) is scheduled to come to fruition at the end of 2017 season.
The new contract will give the winner rights for the next 10 seasons, that is, up to 2027. The Board of Cricket Control India is open to accepting bids till 25 October.
BCCI generated Rs 6700 crore from the previous contract with Sony but the league grew several times in a decade. The digital and broadcast rights will come under consideration once again for the 2018 season onwards and it could fetch the BCCI between Rs 18,000 and 30,000 crore.
At present, the digital rights of the league are with Star India which also has the overseas media rights except for the UK and the US. The TV would be given till 2027 whereas the digital rights till 2022. The Committee of Administrators (COA) will then go through the tenders and suggest changes, if needed, before floating them.
However, there is no set time-frame and the newly appointed BCCI panel may take their time to consider all the options before they take the final decision.
http://www.indiantelevision.com/tele...-30k-cr-170213
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 28 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 28 guests)