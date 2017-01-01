Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 08:47 AM #1
- Join Date
- Oct 2013
- Age
- 31
- Posts
- 2,351
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 290
- Rep Power
- 44
Star Maa: 'Refreshed' channel to offer MEK, Desamudurlu & fiction shows
MAA TV, a Star India portfolio channel, announced its new Brand position and Refresh along with a dynamic new logo, brand tagline and channel pneumonic theme track at a media conference. Star Maa is poised for bigger and better be it with shows, look & feel, audiences, reach and impact.
Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled the new logo and the brand tagline. Maa TV has now become Star Maa. The logos new identity is gorgeously red with the intrinsically bold Maa written under it. The color red symbolizes prosperity, optimism, celebration, desire, purity, passion, love and holiness. The logo reflects two very powerful brands and promises a strong collaboration.
Another highlight was when Star Maas main leads came onstage dressed in their fiction show characters along with Megastar Chiranjeevi to jointly announce the new tagline of the Channel Ade Bandham Sarikotta Uttejam (Same bonding New inspiration).
Star Maa has aggressive and forward-looking plans of growth and expansion. It has plans to consolidate its position in the Telugu market and achieve dominant thought, content and image leadership.
Leveraging the Big brand refresh, Star Maa is also launching MEK on Monday, 13 February at 9.30pm with megastar Chiranjeevi as the host. Another non-fiction comedy show, Desamudurlu, is being launched on Friday, 17 February at 9.30pm, These two shows will be a great addition to the recently launched four promising and popular prime time fiction shows --- Koyilamma, Kumkuma Puvvu, Lakshmi Kalyanam and Malleswari. Kumkuma Puvvu is currently the No 1 Telugu show nationally and poised to stay at the top in the foreseeable future.
Star India CEO - south region Kevin Vaz said, Star Indias acquisition of Maa was a testimony to STAR wanting to build and grow in this market. With the brilliant synergy of the strengths of Maa and STAR, we believe, we have come a fair distance in the last few months but we are now poised to take a leap.
Keeping tune with changing aspirations and expectations of audiences is the key to long-term success. Programming innovation, content variety, and modernizing the entire packaging and quality of the channel through Star Maa brand refresh is a sign of our commitment to the Telugu people, globally," Vaz added.
Chiranjeevi, addressing the audience, said: I have been a part of Maa TV from its inception and this channel has been known to have vibrant, innovative, pleasant and interactive programming. The channel has been close to your hearts and you have respected and nurtured this emotional connection. With this refresh of the channels ID, logo and signature tune as well as a power-packed line up of new shows, I can only see Star Maa continuing to climb the charts of success.
Maa business head Alok Jain said: Our aim is to make Star Maa more current and relevant to the viewers. We are crafting a philosophy that respects the spirit of the Telugu people across the globe. Our story-telling develops linkages with the dreams to create an entertainment brand that is consumed by the entire family. We educate, uplift and usher in new thinking. Every Telugu woman and man, who is optimistic and growth-oriented, yet rooted in home and state, is our key audience. Our aim is to be innovative, revolutionary and original in every aspect of our business and hopes to deliver best in this journey.
He added: The Star Maa Refresh is about inspiring people. At every level, we aim to be inspired storytellers who will influence and persuade the Telugu viewer to improve and enhance his dreams and aspirations. The thought behind the words Ade Bandham Sarikotta Uttejam reverberates through programming and through every visual element of the channel.
http://www.indiantelevision.com/tele...n-shows-170213
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 39 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 39 guests)