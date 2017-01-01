Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 11:02 AM #1
- Join Date
- Oct 2013
- Age
- 31
- Posts
- 2,350
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 289
- Rep Power
- 44
Dish TV & ALi tie up - chipset tech vital for secure VAS, enriched
Indias largest DTH operator Dish TV is tying up with Ali Corporation a STB (set-top box) manufacturer for launching its Liberty project.
Also, ALi Corporation integrates Conax robust cardless security client into HEVC series system on chip (SoC) family, expanding operator STB offering, which is aimed at emerging markets such as India, LatAm, APAC and Africa. The ALi HEVC family includes SoCs for Satellite, Cable and IPTV decoders.
Its project with Dish TV would be based on ALi's system-on-a-chip technology to offer next-gen security, performance and flexibility while being cost-efficient needed for India. The aim of the project is to provide VAS to expand Dish TVs market share, hike revenue and enhance user experience. ALi and Dish TV will launch the Liberty project to accelerate convergence and target future expansion opportunities. The Liberty project is based on ALi Corp.s cutting-edge and sophisticated SoC technology.
India is the largest DTH market in the world based on the number of subscribers. According to statistic reports in 2016, the DTH subscriber number reached approximately 65 million in India. Since the introduction of the first DTH service in 2003 by Dish TV, the market has experienced exponential growth through multiple digitalisation phases.
Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, four metropolitan areas of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata had gone digital in 2012. In Phase 3, most of the urban areas in India had gone digital and completed ASO (Analogue Switch-Off) process. As Phase 4 is around the corner, the operators are looking forward to the opportunity targeting at the households in rural areas and thus the whole country will be digitalized. For operators to stay ahead of the game, chipset technology plays a significant role in their capability to supply value-added yet secured services that will help them establish a wider subscriber base by offering enriched viewing experience.
Dish TV serves over 14 million subscribers by 2016, leading the Indian DTH market, said Dish TV COO VK Gupta. To maintain our market leadership and prepare for future opportunities, we implemented ALi Corp.s SoC solution to launch the Liberty project, which will improve our DTH operations. ALi Corp. has the expertise to help us provide whatever it takes to realize the true spirit of the Liberty project.
Ranked among the worlds top 3 with a good chance to be further boosted amid the industry reshuffle, ALi Corp. has a proven track record in delivering high-performing and competitive STB chipset solutions, said ALi Corp COO Tony Chang. The Dish TV deployment of ALi Corp. SoC platforms further signifies recognition on our global achievements in helping partners go through ASO and digitalisation processes. We are confident to offer innovative and revolutionary features and services to Indian views and we will fully support Dish TV in their expansion.
DTH satellite pay-TV sector in India is a growth-oriented industry. Media Partners Asia had forecast it will generate revenues of US$ 4.04 billion by 2018 and US$ 5.6 billion by 2023 in the country. The DTH active subscribers may increase to 60 million by 2018 and 70 million by 2023. This means a 39 per cent share of the overall market by '23 and a 56 per cent of the digital pay-TV market.
Dish TV & ALi tie up - chipset tech vital for secure VAS, enriched viewing | Indian Television Dot Com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)