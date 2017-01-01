Results 1 to 1 of 1
Airtel working on a hybrid DTH Set Top Box to provide online surfing via WiFi
Bharti Airtel , Indias largest telecom operator is working on a hybrid DTH Set Top Box which will provide online surfing and DTH over Wi-Fi or via fiber cable, according to a report by Telecom Talk.
The report said that Airtel is making this move to make the most out of the ongoing traction in online content space. The device is disruptive and can give tough competition to Reliance Jio s STB.
The telco is also in talks with global content providers for bundling content services to its upcoming DTH device, the report added. Rumors suggest that Airtel is in talks with
Netflix and is looking forward to a content partnership.
A partnership between Airtel and Netflix can prove revolutionary for the industry as it would be one of its kind.
The launch of Airtels STB is expected in near future, currently the telco has 12.5 million customers for its DTH services. Airtel is also aggressively rolling out its V-Fiber internet service which will aid its DTH service.
Also, Reliance Jio had reportedly started rolling out the Jio Fiber service or Fiber To The Home (FTTH) service in Mumbai around mid January.
Recently, a leaked picture showed Reliance Jios round set top box for its DTH service which it is reportedly working on. The device supposedly connects to Jio fiber or dish. The picture also showed a remote control that has a mic button suggesting that there could be voice-controlled features.
It would be a major development if Airtel comes up with voice-controlled features too for its STB.
