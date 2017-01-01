Results 1 to 1 of 1
WOD New moderators and promotions 2017
Hi there all,
As you may have noticed that we have changed the site to worldofdth.com again, we are now looking for new moderators and new promotions are also expected with the users contributing more to the forum.
From today onwards, I am monitoring the contributing members to the WOD for the next 2-3 months and the users contributed more will be promoted as Elites, Experts and GEMS and the users promoted to these groups will then be mentioned for moderator promotions and then super moderator promotions as well. You can see that our current moderators are not operational on the site and the new promoted moderators and super moderators will replace these inactive team members.
So, let's contribute and make it the India's number 1 DTH forum.
Regards,
Aman
