Discovery's D-Sports goes live today
D-Sports, a Discovery channel, has planned to launch home of live sports action in India. With significant investment. It plans to reach 35 million households.
Discovery has planned to offer 4000 hours of live content of under-served sports in India this year.
It plans 2000 hours of horse-racing live content, football 900 hours, motor sports 160 hours. Telecast of cycling, rugby and all other sports have alo been planned.
Top international racing events and horse-racing from the UK, Ireland, and the US will also be aired through the channel.
