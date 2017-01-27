Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
01-27-2017, 12:22 PM #1
- Join Date
- Apr 2014
- Posts
- 99
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 3
- Rep Power
- 0
Sun Direct Introducing 5 new HD channels!
In addition to the existing HD channels, Sun Direct DTH proud to announce 5 more new HD channels!
The following are the newly added channels,
1. Star world HD
2. Zee cafe HD
3. Zee cinema HD
4. Movies now HD
5. Etv HD
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 17 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 17 guests)