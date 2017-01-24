Results 1 to 2 of 2
Sun Direct DTH announce 8 more HD channels
Sun Direct dth announcing that are launching 8 more HD channels in addition to the 12 we have already added. Enjoy and have fun!
Re: Sun Direct DTH announce 8 more HD channels
That's great. Can you please post the names of those channels?
Sorry got them in that image
