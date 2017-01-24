Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
  01-24-2017, 11:22 AM #1
    sundirectseo14
    Sun Direct DTH announce 8 more HD channels

    Sun Direct dth announcing that are launching 8 more HD channels in addition to the 12 we have already added. Enjoy and have fun!

  01-25-2017, 07:51 AM #2
    Deep
    Re: Sun Direct DTH announce 8 more HD channels

    That's great. Can you please post the names of those channels?

    Sorry got them in that image
